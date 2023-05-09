'Shame on you': Matt Gaetz accuses Fox News of trying to 'over-sexualize' AOC
C-SPAN/screen grab

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) shamed Fox News hosts on Tuesday after accusing them of over-sexualizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

During his Firebrand podcast, Gaetz took issue with a recent Fox News segment about bipartisan legislation he is sponsoring with Ocasio-Cortez.

"I have got a bone to pick with The Five," Gaetz said, referring to the popular Fox News program.

The lawmaker complained about what he said was "childish" behavior after the hosts of the show speculated he would divorce his wife and marry Ocasio-Cortez.

"And it does seem a little childish to me that the media always has to over-sexualize everything that AOC is involved with," he explained. "They wouldn't do that to men."

"And then Judge Jeanine — Judge Jeanine, who starts out saying I am happily married, Judge Jeanine, who was sitting at my table at Mar-a-Lago the night I proposed to my wife — by the end of the Greg Gutfeld rant, she's bailed, and she's wanting to be the officiant for me and AOC," Gaetz observed. "So shame on you, Judge Jeanine."

