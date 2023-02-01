Identity thief goes on Apple shopping spree with Matt Gaetz’s campaign card
Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

An identity thief racked up hundreds of dollars in Apple purchases on the campaign card of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

"The committee discovered a series of charges on the campaign card that they believe to be fraudulent, and disputed these changes with the card provider," said the filing for Friends of Matt Gaetz. "The committee will properly report the reversed charges when they are credited back to the card."

The campaign filing doesn't reveal exactly what the thief spent the money on. However, the payments, dated from November 26 to December 6, are all with Apple, and total up to $362.04.

This is not the first time that thieves have targeted a congressional campaign.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker fumes after Maxine Waters turns the tables on him at House hearing

Earlier this month, reports indicated that cyberthieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the campaign account of Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS), and that the FBI is investigating the matter.

And earlier this week, another report found that the campaign of Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) lost $11,000 to an "external check fraud situation," and Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) reported seven fraudulent withdrawals from his campaign account to the FEC.

SmartNews