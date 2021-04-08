Brutal billboard targeting Matt Gaetz pops up in Florida as he continues to deny sex crime accusations

A billboard popped up in the Florida district represented by GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, saying that he "wants to 'date' your child," the Daily Mail reports.

The billboard's appearance comes as Gaetz is being investigated for allegedly sex-trafficking a minor and other crimes. The billboard was paid for by Mad Dog PAC, whose stated goal is to "Fight Fascism" and "Stop Trump."









So far, Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and he has vehemently denied the accusations.

Read more at the Daily Mail.