Matt Gaetz calls Donald Trump's support of Kevin McCarthy 'sad'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday responded to former President Donald Trump's backing of embattled GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), calling his decision "sad."



Gaetz let his feelings be known in a public statement released Wednesday, according to Fox News.



Gaetz added in the statement, "[Trump's support for McCarthy] changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote."

Trump's public support of McCarthy is his latest public political move to backfire on the former president. Trump anticipated his public support of McCarthy during the Republican crisis of electing a speaker of the House of Representatives would help galvanize the party to elect McCarthy.

To the contrary, Trump's public support has made the 'Never Kevin' GOP House members more entrenched in their position to elect anyone but McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Gaetz and his wing of the Republican party have nominated Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan for the position, however Jordan (R-OH) is voting for McCarthy and is one of his biggest public supporters.