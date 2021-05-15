Matt Gaetz compares child sex trafficking allegations to parliamentary debate over earmarks: report

Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addressed the Ohio Political Summit in Strongsville on Saturday.

NBC News correspondent Henry Gomez reported from the event, noting "a bunch of Senate and gov candidates have backed out of the event."

Gomez reported Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), "was supposed to speak at this event this afternoon but she's nowhere to be found. Organizer won't answer questions about if she's still speaking and just pulled a candidate from a different congressional district on stage to fill the time."

When Gaetz took the stage, he reportedly addressed the allegations against him.

"I'm being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors. Yet, Congress has reinstituted a process that legalizes the corrupt act of exchanging money for favors, through earmarks," Gaetz said.



