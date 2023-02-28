Matt Gaetz busted for pushing China's 'propaganda' at Armed Services hearing

Colin H. Kahl, under secretary of Defense, called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for using "propaganda" from China to question him at a House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

As Gaetz demanded details of U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Florida congressman pointed to a "Global Times investigative report that talks about training" of Ukraine soldiers by the U.S.

"Any reason to disagree with that assessment?" Gaetz asked.

"I'm sorry, is this the Global Times from China?" Kahl wondered.

"No, this is — well, yeah, it might be," Gaetz confirmed.

"As a general matter, I don't take Beijing's propaganda at face value," Kahl stated.

"I just want to know if the allegation is true or false," Gaetz remarked.

"I don't have any evidence one way or the other," Kahl replied. "As a general matter, I don't take Beijing's propaganda at face value."

"Fair enough," Gaetz relented.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.