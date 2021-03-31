Matt Gaetz's creepy tweets come back to haunt him after bombshell report reveals sex trafficking investigation

Some of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) old tweets have reemerged in the wake of a New York Times report detailing the Justice Department's investigation into sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to the report, the Justice Department is investigating whether the congressman violated federal sex trafficking laws by paying for the girl to travel over state lines.

Gaetz himself acknowledged the investigation, but vehemently denied the claims.

"Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals," Gaetz said in a statement. "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation."

In light of the story, some on Twitter have resurfaced some of Gaetz's old tweets, which may not necessarily be incriminating but are ironically poorly aged.













Even Fox News host Tucker Carlson seemed to express bewilderment over Gaetz's defense of himself. After conducting an interview with him on Tuesday night, Carlson said: "You just saw our Matt Gaetz interview. That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted."