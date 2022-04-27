Matt Gaetz lashes out at ‘sniveling’ Kevin McCarthy over latest leaked audio: 'This is the behavior of weak men!'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) lashed out at Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Whip Steve Scalise on Tuesday after audio revealed GOP leadership were worried about the Florida man inciting violence against other lawmakers.

"In the phone call with other Republican leaders on Jan. 10, Mr. McCarthy referred chiefly to two representatives, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama, as endangering the security of other lawmakers and the Capitol complex. But he and his allies discussed several other representatives who made comments they saw as offensive or dangerous, including Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Barry Moore of Alabama," Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin reported for The New York Times. "Mr. Brooks and Mr. Gaetz were the prime offenders in the eyes of G.O.P. leaders."

Gaetz blasted McCarthy in a statement following the report.

"Rep. McCarthy and Rep. Scalise held views about President Trump and me that they shared on sniveling calls with Liz Cheney, not us. This is the behavior of weak men, not leaders," Gaetz charged.

"While I was protecting President Trump from impeachment, they were protecting Liz Cheney from criticism," he argued. "On the bright side, you no longer have to be a lobbyist with a $5,000 check to know what McCarthy and Scalise really think. You just have to listen to their own words as they disparage Trump and the Republicans in Congress who fight for him."

