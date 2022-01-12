Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testifies before grand jury as DOJ is 'moving closer' to indicting him: report

A woman who had a romantic relationship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has reportedly testified before a grand jury in connection to a sex-trafficking case that has ensnarled the congressman.

NBC reported on Wednesday that Gaetz's ex-girlfriend "gave testimony Wednesday to a federal grand jury investigating him for sex crimes, a major development that suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting him."

The woman's name was withheld for her privacy.

The Justice Department is said to be investigating Gaetz for three possible crimes, including sex-trafficking a 17-year-old girl and obstruction of justice.

Gaetz attorney Tim Jansen declined to comment to NBC when he was spotted entering the courthouse on Wednesday.

"According to one source familiar with the case, the alleged sex-trafficking victim had told investigators at one point that Gaetz had had sex with her," the NBC report noted.

