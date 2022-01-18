Rep. Matt Gaetz
It was reported Monday that Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) ex-girlfriend was given immunity for any of her involvement in possible illegal behavior with her former congressman boyfriend. NBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos explained why it's a genius strategy for the Justice Department in a conversation that made host Aaron Gilchrist laugh out loud.

According to Cevallos, there is a spousal privilege, lawyer-client privilege, and even clergy–penitent privilege, but not girlfriend privilege and certainly not ex-girlfriend privilege.

Cevallos explained it bluntly: "Legal issues aside, prosecutors love to go after someone like an ex-girlfriend because she probably ex-likes her ex-boyfriend."

According to the CBS report Tuesday, "The woman, who CBS News is not naming to protect her privacy, testified in front of a federal grand jury in Orlando last Wednesday. She is viewed as a potential key witness, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. One of the sources said she has information related to the investigation of both the sex trafficking and obstruction allegations."

Florida attorney Aaron Parnas noted that it's bad news for Gaetz and indicates an indictment could be on the way.

Gaetz sits on the Judiciary Committee and Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Gaetz will be removed if indicted.

"Those are serious implications. If it turns out to be true, yes, we would remove him if that was the case. But, right now as Matt Gaetz has said, that it is not true and we don’t have any information," McCarthy said.

