‘Hurry’: Twitter hopes for ‘Gaetz perp walk’ after latest bombshell revelation

Twitter had a great deal to say about a bombshell report by CNN that the ex-girlfriend of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is cooperating with federal authorities.
"The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, as she has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, a period of time that has emerged as a key window of scrutiny for investigators. She can also help investigators understand the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving alleged payments for sex, the sources said. News of the woman's willingness to talk, which has not been previously reported, comes just days after the Justice Department formally entered into a plea agreement with Joel Greenberg, a one-time close friend of Gaetz whose entanglement with young women first drew the congressman onto investigators' radar," CNN reports.
"There are new signs of investigative activity too, after sources had recently told CNN the FBI was mostly done gathering evidence," CNN added. "One person familiar with the matter said that federal investigators have sought information from new witnesses as recently as this month, including communications and payments from a group of men that included Gaetz and Greenberg."
Here some of what people were saying:
EX marks the spot. https://t.co/Bh4jk4sEIM— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger)1621632993.0
Sent my bf a link to the Matt Gaetz news and he said “I hope his ex-girlfriend is being interviewed by the feds in… https://t.co/f51UWy33b8— Aubrey Hirsch (@Aubrey Hirsch)1621637611.0
Matt Gaetz' ex-girlfriend flipping on him to the feds is my ideal Friday night news dump.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1621633476.0
Sincere question: what does “girlfriend” mean in the context of Matt Gaetz? Is this like “The Girlfriend Experience… https://t.co/nprq7w2VvI— Daniel W. Drezner (@Daniel W. Drezner)1621635883.0
The federal authorities who are now investigating alleged sex trafficking by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz have secured the c… https://t.co/0jJjesJ6QB— Jarrett Bellini (@Jarrett Bellini)1621633013.0
How many sleeps until the Gaetz perp walk? Hurry. https://t.co/RH1EtlHaQn— Kimberley Johnson (@Kimberley Johnson)1621635990.0
Remember when Q was supposedly all about stopping child sex trafficking rings? Weird, the silence. https://t.co/XCwlEdiqmz— Markos Moulitsas (@Markos Moulitsas)1621633178.0
What's the difference between Matt Gaetz and a human-trafficking pedophile? No this isn't a joke. I'm honestly asking.— Machine Pun Kelly (@Machine Pun Kelly)1621637585.0
A short-term solution to a LONG TERM problem.— Matt Fuller (@Matt Fuller)1621635699.0
Hopefully this is the last female to ever flip on Matt Gaetz.— Brian Guest (@Brian Guest)1621633704.0
Why are @GOPLeader and the House Republican Caucus still supporting Rep Matt Gaetz to be on the House Judiciary Com… https://t.co/iNsBYm6pki— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu)1621639368.0
Remember when Matt Gaetz brought a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union? Well, he is probably wishing he had… https://t.co/qZtXIaBv8I— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger)1621633244.0
Every week is Matt Gaetz Jenga. When will someone finally pull out a piece that causes him to collapse?— Benjamin Siemon (@Benjamin Siemon)1621633423.0
@TheLeadCNN Provided they first let her attend her own graduation ceremony tonight.— Giff (@Giff)1621633466.0