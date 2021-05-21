‘Hurry’: Twitter hopes for ‘Gaetz perp walk’ after latest bombshell revelation

Twitter had a great deal to say about a bombshell report by CNN that the ex-girlfriend of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is cooperating with federal authorities.

"The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, as she has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, a period of time that has emerged as a key window of scrutiny for investigators. She can also help investigators understand the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving alleged payments for sex, the sources said. News of the woman's willingness to talk, which has not been previously reported, comes just days after the Justice Department formally entered into a plea agreement with Joel Greenberg, a one-time close friend of Gaetz whose entanglement with young women first drew the congressman onto investigators' radar," CNN reports.

"There are new signs of investigative activity too, after sources had recently told CNN the FBI was mostly done gathering evidence," CNN added. "One person familiar with the matter said that federal investigators have sought information from new witnesses as recently as this month, including communications and payments from a group of men that included Gaetz and Greenberg."

