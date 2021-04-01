Matt Gaetz's alibi goes down in flames as fact checkers find 'nothing to support' his claim

<p>"We searched through all the available records and found nothing to support Gaetz's claim," wrote the Post's Salvador Rizzo. "We repeatedly asked his staff to show us the records and heard crickets. We asked Gaetz directly — nothing, radio silence."</p><p>"As regular readers know, the burden of proof is on the speaker," Rizzo added. "Gaetz is putting up a smokescreen, falsely reassuring viewers with nonexistent evidence. He earns Four Pinocchios. Show us the travel records, and the rating may change."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Wooden Pinocchio Gaetz <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GaetzGate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GaetzGate</a> <br/>Not quite a real boy but just as much a liar. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GaetzOfHell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GaetzOfHell</a> <a href="https://t.co/V8T3mAwgFi">https://t.co/V8T3mAwgFi</a> <a href="https://t.co/TIian6jbmz">pic.twitter.com/TIian6jbmz</a><br/>— cнrιѕтopнer мacĸnιѕ (@Macknis79) <a href="https://twitter.com/Macknis79/status/1377591324052963332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Travel Gaetz<br/>— Sunshinegirl🇺🇸 (@SunshineMilonga) <a href="https://twitter.com/SunshineMilonga/status/1377631779268485121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Gaetz's carefully worded statements don't rule out that he had an underage girl travel separately to meet him somewhere.<br/>— Dale Geldart (@DaleGeldart) <a href="https://twitter.com/DaleGeldart/status/1377579235414585344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">He is running scared, he knows the DOJ is close to finding evidence against him. Typical Republican deflecting, pointing elsewhere. No proof that he is being extorted. agree, as a private citizen, he does not have to log his travel records.<br/>— Ken Niles (@showme_Taz) <a href="https://twitter.com/showme_Taz/status/1377589936254164996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">And the forward to the story is the investigation was started under William Barr so this isn't some democratic hoax or plot.<br/>— Renee Dale (@rendale) <a href="https://twitter.com/rendale/status/1377635771033645057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Matt Pizzagaetz should be removed from the Judiciary Committee ASAP<br/>— Bob Jenkinson (@BobRoute66) <a href="https://twitter.com/BobRoute66/status/1377632863483478016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">“Here's the bottom line: House members' personal travel and expenses are not subject to disclosure, so there would be no public records to check regarding Gaetz's private life."<br/>— Winston Smith 🇺🇸❤️💙🇺🇸 (@gaslightingus2) <a href="https://twitter.com/gaslightingus2/status/1377584125926895621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">I wonder how his talk with Nestor about this went<br/>— Clin (@LadyClin) <a href="https://twitter.com/LadyClin/status/1377578788733788160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Gaetz is purposefully trying to conflate two separate things. 1. He is under investigation for sex with a minor. 2. Someone may be trying to extort his father to keep info from that investigation from leaking. Gaetz wants us to believe he's just being extorted<br/>— Joe King (@flerbeder) <a href="https://twitter.com/flerbeder/status/1377585350386810883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This makes me a bad person, but I'm happy to see Gaetz go down in flames. And I'm damn tired of Rs passing laws to control other people's private parts/lives — they need to deal with their own, very real, problems.<br/>— Elizabeth DiPalma thinks Truth Matters (@edipalma) <a href="https://twitter.com/edipalma/status/1377629493129588748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Matt is working hard to hide something.<br/>Remember his threats to Michael Cohen <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelCohen212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MichaelCohen212</a> before he testified. (Criminal witness intimidation). Gaetz enjoys dishing it out, but can't take the heat himself. <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheDemocrats</a> <a href="https://t.co/10vRsfyqdE">pic.twitter.com/10vRsfyqdE</a><br/>— MadMerlin✨ᶜʰʳᶦˢ ᴹᵒʳʳᶦˢ (@MadMerlin5) <a href="https://twitter.com/MadMerlin5/status/1377629237545467909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
