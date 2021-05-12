Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) spent the weekend proclaiming victory over the Justice Department probe into paid sexual relations with an underage teen. In fact, Gaetz is still under investigation and it has grown more serious as Gaetz's former intern-turned-girlfriend and wingman were interviewed about the accusations against him.

But on Tuesday, as the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) loomed over the House Republican Caucus, Gaetz stoked flames by mocking a February tweet from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

In the tweet, Kinzinger was responding to the first vote Republicans took to keep Cheney in the GOP leadership. Gaetz posted a video of himself speaking to Steve Bannon claiming that they had the votes to remove Cheney. They didn't then, though it seems they do now.

Gaetz tweeted it saying that the tweet didn't age well, but it was Kinzinger who got the last laugh.

"I'd stay away from 'aging well' tweets," he said.

The burn was so major that Daily Beast reporter Matt Fuller said it made him want to report a murder.

Given Gaetz is being accused of having sex with a minor, Daily Beast editor Molly-Jong Fast agreed that Gaetz should probably stay away from talking about the age of anything.

