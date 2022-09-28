Matt Gaetz: Homeowner associations should have power to deport immigrants
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued on Wednesday that homeowner associations (HOAs) should have the legal power to deport people believed to be undocumented immigrants.

Gaetz made the remark on Twitter in response to a bill offered by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that would give states the power of deportation.

"HOA’s should be able to also!" Gaetz exclaimed on Twitter.

Commenters reacted with scorn for the congressman.

"Yeah I'm sure you'd be psyched to just let neighbors harass people for speaking Spanish," one person wrote.

"Then the HOA wouldn’t have landscapers," another person jabbed.

