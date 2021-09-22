Matt Gaetz 'expects' new indictments from DOJ -- but is wary of 'Deep State' plot against him
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday predicted that the Department of Justice would exonerate him in a child trafficking case by indicting people who he claims were trying to extort money from his family.

Earlier this month, 62-year-old Stephen Alford was indicted for multiple charges relating to wire fraud. Gaetz claimed that Alford had attempted to extort money from his family with the promise of ending a child sex trafficking investigation into the congressman.

During an interview with Real America's Voice on Wednesday, Gaetz predicted that more indictments are coming.

"I'm glad you gave me the opportunity to tell the country that my family was being extorted on a pile of lies," Gaetz told host Steve Bannon. "A lot of folks thought that was far-fetched. Now the first indictment has dropped."

"I expect that there should be other indictments unless there are folks at the DOJ protecting people," he added.

