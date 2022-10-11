Rep. Matt Gaetz
"Big Joe" Ellicott was sentenced to 15 months of prison on Tuesday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud, and distributing controlled substances in a case linked to Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Politico reported, "Ellicott in February pleaded guilty in the case, which was linked to former Seminole County, Fla., Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Greenberg previously pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a teenager and defrauding local taxpayers, and will be sentenced in December. Ellicott was a groomsman at Greenberg’s wedding. Greenberg was once referred to as Gaetz’s 'wingman,' and his case sparked the larger investigation into the Florida GOP lawmaker."

Rob Mandell, Ellicott’s lawyer, says his client received a reduced sentence.

“A big portion of the reduction and getting what we got was [because of] Joe’s remorse and understanding the seriousness of it,” Mandell said. “It’s a chance for Mr. Ellicott to move past this and move on to the next phase of his life. He understands how this affected the people of Seminole County. Hopefully he can redeem himself in the future.”

Mandell said Ellicott will turn himself in after finding out in which prison he will be serving his time, which is expected to occur in the next 45 days.

"Ellicott was one of several men, including Gaetz, listed on a December 2020 federal grand jury subpoena," Politico reported. "The grand jury was looking into alleged crimes 'involving commercial sex acts with adult and minor women, as well as obstruction of justice.'"

