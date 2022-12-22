Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert 'blew past' Capitol security on way to Zelensky speech: report

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) reportedly "blew past" Capitol security checkpoints on Wednesday on their way to attend a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the UK Independent, two Capitol security officials stopped Gaetz and Boebert after they tried to enter into the chamber of the House of Representatives without going through metal detectors.

"Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through a security screening before entering, gesturing to a nearby metal detector," the Independent writes. "The Florida congressman was heard briefly questioning the officer’s direction, before turning away."

One of the officer's then called after Gaetz in an attempt to make him comply, but Gaetz ignored him and continued walking.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's big boost in 2018 income largely came from a 'final windfall' from his late father: NYT

In addition to this, journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Gaetz and Boebert were among the very few members of Congress who did not applaud Zelensky as he entered the chamber to deliver his address to Congress.