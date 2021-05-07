Watch Florida seniors sing Queen song at Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene rally in Florida

Controversial Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined forces on Friday evening to rally Florida seniors living in The Villages retirement community.
The event was billed as an "America First Rally."
Oh, this is gonna be fun!! 🔥🔥🔥 I literally can’t wait! See you at 7PM! #AmericaFirstRally🇺🇸 https://t.co/IR7FInl673— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸)1620416822.0
Fox News reporter Robert Sherman posted video of the crowd singing to the Queen song "We Are the Champions."
"Cause we are the champions of the," they sang, holding their hands in the air.
Crowd here in The Villages, FL awaiting the arrival of @mtgreenee and @mattgaetz who are set to speak tonight as a… https://t.co/kQrNkXZzzd— Robert Sherman (@Robert Sherman)1620426116.0