Matt Gaetz admits he gave money to 'ex-girlfriend' — and claims that's why he's under investigation

Americans were aghast after a New York Times report revealed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is under investigation for the possible sex trafficking of a minor. According to the report, Gaetz was caught up in a larger investigation into a political ally of his. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg was indicted last summer on charges of sex trafficking a child and "financially supporting people in exchange for sex." One of those was an underage girl, the report explained.

<p>Ironically, it was less than a week ago that Gaetz joked he wanted to name his own scandal GaetzGate. </p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d3480ca87d17a9876ad8e873674cbadd" id="146f0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1375094924882874375"><div style="margin:1em 0">Deal. I want Gaetzgate. https://t.co/MB8sYjwJcT</div> — Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/statuses/1375094924882874375">1616683152.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>Some questioned how an anti-pedophile group like QAnon could have missed one of their own trafficking minors. </p><p>Others noted that Gaetz was the only person in both parties who opposed an anti-sex trafficking law</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3aec445bf747f92ef808847a439c90cb" id="5cb7b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377024106957135874"><div style="margin:1em 0">"Gaetz cast the lone 'no' vote on a widely bipartisan human trafficking bill that passed unanimously through the U.… https://t.co/k4eNaEZ3Tm</div> — shauna (@shauna)<a href="https://twitter.com/goldengateblond/statuses/1377024106957135874">1617143105.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>See the comments about Gaetz in the tweets below: </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="15221212ed94bc5f12e02b945a230623" id="ed716"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377021532652863491"><div style="margin:1em 0">Matt Gaetz, what can you say, it's a story as old as time. Boy meets boy Boy adopts boy Boy meets girl Boy sex trafficks girl</div> — Max Burns (@Max Burns)<a href="https://twitter.com/themaxburns/statuses/1377021532652863491">1617142491.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c35a15a326922a37199e1fe593e1a08f" id="2b2ce"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377021126761664513"><div style="margin:1em 0">Seems like @mattgaetz is going to be going through some things. https://t.co/3w2JHvl0im</div> — Malcolm Nance (@Malcolm Nance)<a href="https://twitter.com/MalcolmNance/statuses/1377021126761664513">1617142395.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca1a7848ad96413651185be76ea3b1b0" id="53e84"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377020135861456899"><div style="margin:1em 0">I'm sorry. I said that Matt Gaetz couldn't get any worse than 7 DUI's, sleeping w/ interns for points, being the s… https://t.co/5ksdOYwBOo</div> — Brown Eyed Susan (@Brown Eyed Susan)<a href="https://twitter.com/smc429/statuses/1377020135861456899">1617142158.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16391584398d45ec4c377cfdf0197d3c" id="fa05d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377019985114112001"><div style="margin:1em 0">At least there's already one witness who will swear he never saw Matt Gaetz do anything wrong https://t.co/WQduoe6tJh</div> — Zeddy (@Zeddy)<a href="https://twitter.com/Zeddary/statuses/1377019985114112001">1617142122.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff2b5cdece66322c9ca8f572b5fc72c4" id="896cf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377022199912148997"><div style="margin:1em 0">WOW - Matt Gaetz is under investigation for having sexual relationship with 17 year old girl. In other words, statutory rape.</div> — A Hopeful Citizen (@A Hopeful Citizen)<a href="https://twitter.com/ThePubliusUSA/statuses/1377022199912148997">1617142650.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e1e587d0f1a2a73173eeb1e968032b6" id="aca32"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377021368315822084"><div style="margin:1em 0">Matt Gaetz is the Brett Kavanaugh of Jim Jordans.</div> — The Volatile Mermaid (@The Volatile Mermaid)<a href="https://twitter.com/OhNoSheTwitnt/statuses/1377021368315822084">1617142452.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b870876231abe87d01461952d894d49" id="5c4c7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377022197462536192"><div style="margin:1em 0">Creepy Seditionist Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the DOJ over potential the sex trafficking of a 17 year old… https://t.co/FOuzg5bEGl</div> — Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/statuses/1377022197462536192">1617142650.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c1f987a1d15295c77f25675d1988d108" id="64ae2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377019420661272580"><div style="margin:1em 0">We've been discussing this as it unfolds. Matt Gaetz is under investigation as part of the Greenberg inquiry. This… https://t.co/WmkXOogBJR</div> — Mueller, She Wrote (@Mueller, She Wrote)<a href="https://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrote/statuses/1377019420661272580">1617141988.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ede935e86841c2aba0e34a472f21e5f8" id="da0c4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377016206851465219"><div style="margin:1em 0">Alleged sex trafficking - paying for a 17 year old to cross state lines for sexual purposes could violate the Mann… https://t.co/yFqces9IdM</div> — Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene)<a href="https://twitter.com/JoyceWhiteVance/statuses/1377016206851465219">1617141222.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36a04ed83c4619eb7c14d9cec8412ee6" id="4d550"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377021863042424834"><div style="margin:1em 0">Very surprised that Matt Gaetz, who has a history of defending sexual predators, is a sexual predator.</div> — The Volatile Mermaid (@The Volatile Mermaid)<a href="https://twitter.com/OhNoSheTwitnt/statuses/1377021863042424834">1617142570.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41c523e4b797a25975d54e5e7bcf4cd8" id="3e297"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377018852001861636"><div style="margin:1em 0">In the article, Matt Gaetz notes that he is a "subject" and not a "target" of the investigation. That means he has… https://t.co/4FDjVLDnvJ</div> — Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti)<a href="https://twitter.com/renato_mariotti/statuses/1377018852001861636">1617141852.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9cf0780672a8752da4b0c47f22e5160" id="7634e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377018650784366602"><div style="margin:1em 0">The Matt Gaetz pedophilia scandal is called Pizza Gaetz. Please spread this.</div> — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@Travis Allen 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/TravisAllen02/statuses/1377018650784366602">1617141804.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c1ecd53787cb3ecc8295db09250849a" id="b5ff2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377024620465946627"><div style="margin:1em 0">The most Florida Man story of all</div> — Parker Molloy (@Parker Molloy)<a href="https://twitter.com/ParkerMolloy/statuses/1377024620465946627">1617143228.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f6c0c6e809bc0a463ee1ab6ba431a5a5" id="0e036"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377017359576100865"><div style="margin:1em 0">from anti vax to newsmax to supermax: the matt gaetz story https://t.co/mTjSPDvitn</div> — Erin Zero Republicans Ryan (@Erin Zero Republicans Ryan)<a href="https://twitter.com/morninggloria/statuses/1377017359576100865">1617141496.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f14d2f5e13aae8762ec924c739c3349b" id="b616c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377016222085083139"><div style="margin:1em 0">In 2017, Mr. Gaetz was the only member of Congress to vote against a law that gave the federal government more powe… https://t.co/JReP6cukUp</div> — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com)<a href="https://twitter.com/MeidasTouch/statuses/1377016222085083139">1617141225.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7e9c3fa5874e8aed5b9a84bdbada78c3" id="a350a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377018949297176581"><div style="margin:1em 0">This statement: “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as some… https://t.co/W4GM56H0Kh</div> — S.V. Dáte (@S.V. Dáte)<a href="https://twitter.com/svdate/statuses/1377018949297176581">1617141875.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1086bfcfe67d1fcec3eecdbcab4bc658" id="3fad7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377023886236131328"><div style="margin:1em 0">Matt Gaetz has finally found a way to make people stop talking about his history of drunk driving.</div> — JRehling (@JRehling)<a href="https://twitter.com/JRehling/statuses/1377023886236131328">1617143053.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68d6a8e5efb54f82aa9c0a6e0ccacbd1" id="7dc85"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377024807544442882"><div style="margin:1em 0">“Matt Gaetz is accused of statutory rape” is a sentence I find myself completely unsurprised to type. It has alwa… https://t.co/c8zji5FVhY</div> — Rob Anderson (@Rob Anderson)<a href="https://twitter.com/RobAnderson2018/statuses/1377024807544442882">1617143272.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e66c484e9413f16563af4506c00219f7" id="da084"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377024520410656769"><div style="margin:1em 0">just thinking about the time matt gaetz was the only "no" vote on an anti human trafficking bill. no reason</div> — amy brown (@amy brown)<a href="https://twitter.com/arb/statuses/1377024520410656769">1617143204.0</a></blockquote></div>