Matt Gaetz admits he gave money to 'ex-girlfriend' — and claims that's why he's under investigation

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Matt Gaetz is the subject of an investigation about child sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department.
Gaetz admitted that he gave a girl money, calling her an "ex-girlfriend," Axios reported.
"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios in a 13-minute call. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."
He said that he's not being told anything about the investigation and has no details.
"The allegations of sexual misconduct against me are false," Gaetz also claimed. "They are rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million … in exchange for making this case go away."
"I was not a target but a subject of an investigation regarding sexual conduct with women," Gaetz also explained.