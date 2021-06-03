Matt Gaetz now under investigation for possible obstruction of justice: report

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) legal troubles just got worse, according to a Politico report late Wednesday. Federal prosecutors are looking into whether Gaetz obstructed justice when he held a phone call with a witness in the sex crimes case against his friend Joel Greenberg.
Two sources told Politico that the witness was one of a group of women who were in Gaetz's life around the time he and Greenberg were partying it up in Florida. A phone call between Gaetz's ex-girlfriend and the witness added Gaetz to the phone call. It's unknown what was said, but that call has become part of a possible obstruction of justice charge.
Gaetz continues to deny any wrongdoing in Greenberg's case, and said that he never paid for sex, nor did he have sex with an underage girl, or pay to take her across state lines.
"Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn't obstruct it," a statement from Gaetz's office said. "The anonymous allegations have thus far amounted to lies, wrapped in leaks, rooted in an extortion plot by a former DOJ official. After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the 'story' is changing yet again."