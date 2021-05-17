Listen to unearthed 2017 interview where Matt Gaetz endorses wingman Joel Greenberg for Congress
www.rawstory.com

Lawyer and general Florida troublemaker Daniel Uhlfelder unearthed a 2017 interview where Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gave a glowing endorsement to his friend Joel Greenberg for Congress.

Speaking to WFLA about defeating Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), who beat Rep. John Mica (R-FL) in 2016, Gaetz explained that Greenberg was the way to win back the district.

"Who do you believe has the best shot of defeating Stephanie Murphy in Florida's 7th Congressional District?" asked the host.

"That is a Republican seat. That is a seat that really should be won by Republicans," said Gaetz. "Joel Greenberg has gone to the Seminole County Tax Collector's office and been a disrupter. If you look at what people want in the country right now, they want that disrupter. A majority of that district is in Seminole County. Stephanie lives in Orange County. If Joel Greenberg were to run for Congress from that district, I think he becomes the next congressman from the 7th district."

Greenberg is scheduled to plead guilty to six charges, down from 33, on Monday.

Listen to the interview excerpt below: