Listen to unearthed 2017 interview where Matt Gaetz endorses wingman Joel Greenberg for Congress

"The GOP is careening down a strategically unwise path and morally reprehensible one, to be completely candid with you," said Farah. "Liz Cheney did the right thing. We shouldn't condemn people for simply telling the facts. Like, facts matter, she did the right thing. But that shouldn't be brave or heroic but just what our leaders do."

She went on to explain that the problem with the GOP is that they're having a numbers problem. The party can't win back the White House or other seats if their party continues to shrink into a cult of Trump.

"But there's a perception we care more about loyalty to the former president and wanting to gloss over the election and Jan. 6," she continued. "My unsolicited advice to my fellow Republicans would be the truth tends to come to the top. It's better to address it now, come to grips with what went wrong, and accept it. Because we're going to be dealing with in the midterms and 2024."

To make matters worse for Republicans, they waited so long on the Jan. 6 commission, the full report will likely be released much closer to the 2022 midterms than if they'd immediately approved the commission earlier in 2021. If it turns out that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is charged criminally, Republicans who've defended him will also be faced with a reckoning around the time his case would wrap up closer to the election than the GOP might prefer.

Farah said that the good news for the GOP is that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is a "moderate" despite her advocacy for Trump. Farah said that she trusts the new Trump believer to make public policy.

Host Medhi Hasan asked how it's possible Stefanik could be a moderate if she believes that 140,000 Georga voters were "fake" and that President Joe Biden didn't actually win the state.

Farah said she doesn't agree with the Georgia claims, and "I'm not familiar with the comments, so wouldn't want to comment further. But, no, that's absolutely ridiculous. We've litigated in states around the country and been thrown out. There's no there there."

She urged her party to accept that they came up short and that if they want to win they'll have to do it on the merits and policy. Currently, the GOP has opted for "the party of no," opposing everything, even the most popular legislation.

She closed by saying, I will not support Donald Trump in 2024."

See the interview below:



