'I'm enjoying your downfall! Please keep struggling!' Matt Gaetz roasted for 'release the tapes' tweet

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) faced scornful backlash on Tuesday after he complained that the Department of Justice had not released tapes that were collected in an investigation which he says will exonerate him.

Gaetz is on record claiming that he was being extorted in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. He has also denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

"They wanted $25 million to make false allegations against me go away," Gaetz wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "My family would never pay a bribe."

"Now, the DOJ must release the tapes implicating their former colleague in the smear campaign against me," he added. "It's all on the tapes."

Gaetz has also previously said that travel records would prove he is telling the truth. Those records were never produced.

Some Twitter commenters argued that extortion is suggestive of guilt.

"Wouldn't you have to be guilty of the alleged crime for this to be a reasonably successful extortion?" one person asked.

Others reveled in Gaetz's potential downfall.

Read a sampling of the comments below.

Wouldn't you have to be guilty of the alleged crime for this to be a reasonably successful extortion? 🤔🤔

— Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) April 6, 2021

This is an interesting way of saying “I had sex with a 17 year old but won't admit it"

— Ben (@BestCoastBen) April 6, 2021

The only way to make this go away is to go in Tucker Carlson again.

— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 6, 2021

They who? Children that were sex trafficked?

— fat al (@stillfatal) April 6, 2021

Its amazing how much this is not helping you.

— America's next top Data model (@realColinHobby) April 6, 2021

So much effort in deflecting just makes you look more guilty. The public is not going to forget about the DOJ investigation, Matt.

— Chris Pilant (@pilantc1) April 6, 2021

Those are two separate incidents that has nothing to do with you child trafficking a 17-year-old

— Donna Mae Muse (@DonnaMaeMuse2) April 6, 2021

The idea that you can muddy the waters (and escape prosecution) with this extortion story is funny.



There's a saying that you and many of the people replying here will be familiar with, and it's never been more true than it is right now:



Nothing can stop what's coming!



😂

— The Unknown Comic (@Gong_Show75) April 6, 2021

Keep talking.... can I visit you when you are in jail ?

— The Real Simon Owusu, Official ! (@zx8086) April 6, 2021

No, please keep talking and tweeting about it Rick. You're doing just fine. 🤣

— dodahead88 (@dodahead88) April 6, 2021

There are no false allegations here you know it and the public knows it and the 17-year-old knows it and the 17-year-old's lawyer knows it

— Donna Mae Muse (@DonnaMaeMuse2) April 6, 2021

Still trying to talk your way out of sex trafficking and sex with a minor, huh Matt.....GFY................

— Just Sylvia 🌸🌺🐶🌸🌼 (@1966resister) April 6, 2021

The difference between Trump and Matt Gaetz is that Gaetz wants to have sex with someone else's daughter.

— 🌊Rocky🌊 (@CheyenneNDN) April 6, 2021

Being extorted means you're guilty

— Lori 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@LoriBla40976212) April 6, 2021

i heard the tapes were recorded on hunter bidens laptop specifically

— abdul 🐈⬛ (@Advil) April 6, 2021

Being extorted for the crime of sex trafficking doesn't absolve you of the crime of sex trafficking.

— Chris P. Baken (@ChrisPBaken1) April 6, 2021

Ummm, it isn't hard for false allegations to go away. Apparently Trumps DOJ thought the allegations needed investigated. Good luck in court.

— Aksnoball (@aksnoball) April 6, 2021

I'm enjoying your downfall! Please keep struggling!

— Tuna Classic (@GottaHaddock) April 6, 2021

Dude you're just making yourself look even more desperate and guilty.

— Alex Mcphail (@AlexMcphail2539) April 6, 2021