Matt Gaetz insists his promotion of 'replacement theory' was 'race-neutral' after Buffalo shooting

Noting that Thomas was speaking to a sympathetic crowd brought together by the American Enterprise Institute, the Hoover Institution and the Manhattan Institute, Benen pointed out that Thomas adopted a "us against them" framing to make his point to his fellow conservatives.

As the NY Times reported, Thomas stated, "You would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t throw temper tantrums. It is incumbent on us to always act appropriately, and not to repay tit for tat.”

According to Benen, "Part of the problem was Thomas’ use of words such as 'we and us,' and his willingness to publicly present himself to conservatives as a fellow ideologue. But just as notable is the degree to which the justice is wrong: A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, for any prominent political voice to insist the right doesn’t 'throw temper tantrums' is to suggest an alarming detachment from current events."

The analyst also noted that Thomas defended the GOP-dominated Senate's treatment of Merrick Garlan,d who never got a hearing under then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with Benen claiming it is beyond the pale for the justice to come to the Republicans' rescue.

"It’s a problem that Thomas, an ostensibly neutral arbiter on the nation’s highest court, found it necessary to publicly defend Republicans’ tactics. That simply isn’t his job. If the justice is concerned about public respect for and confidence in the Supreme Court, rhetoric like this is exactly the sort of thing he should avoid," he wrote. "Last fall, Thomas insisted that justices aren’t 'politicians'... then why does he keep acting like one?"