Matt Gaetz insists his promotion of 'replacement theory' was 'race-neutral' after Buffalo shooting

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday defended his promotion of a racist theory that was reportedly included in a manifesto written by suspected Buffalo gunman Payton Gendron.
Gaetz admitted that he promoted the so-called "replacement theory" in a tweet agreeing with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
The theory suggests that white Americans are being replaced by immigrants. But Gaetz attempted to define the theory as "race-neutral."
"I've never spoken of replacement theory in terms of race. I was speaking in race-neutral political terms about how Democrats in many urban cities have failed their voters of all color and kind," Gaetz told Newsweek. "Thus, I charge that Democrats seek unchecked immigration to replace the people who have relied on them most to their detriment."