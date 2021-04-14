'I haven't seen him': Matt Gaetz skips GOP conference meeting where lawmakers pretend he doesn't exist

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reportedly skipped a weekly Republican conference meeting on Wednesday where lawmakers declined to discuss the allegations against him.
Gaetz has been linked to a Department of Justice investigation into sex trafficking and other allegations.
CNN's Manu Raju first reported that Gaetz had not shown up for the weekly meeting. Raju noted that Gaetz was not discussed at the meeting.
Rep. Matt Gaetz didn't attend the House Republican Conference's weekly meeting this morning, per multiple sources - and there was no discussion of his conduct. GOP keeping distance from Gaetz as the investigation plays out
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 14, 2021
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was asked about Gaetz at a press conference later in the morning.
"We've heard a lot of stories," Scalise explained. "There's been nothing yet from the Department of Justice. If something is going on, obviously we'll find out about it. Right now, it's hard to speculate on rumors but if something really formal happens from Justice we of course will react and take action."
"I haven't talked to him to get his explanation of what's been alleged," he continued. "I haven't seen him. We just had a conference meeting... he wasn't there in the room. I'm not sure if he was on the Zoom [teleconference]."