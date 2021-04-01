Matt Gaetz is getting 'perilously close to incriminating himself': former federal prosecutor

Former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance walked through the legal problems that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing as part of being the subject of a child sex trafficking investigation.

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Ann Reid Wednesday, Vance explained that Gaetz would be smart to keep his mouth shut and hire an attorney quickly. While it would be hard to believe Gaetz didn't have a lawyer given his father's experience in politics.

"The only certain takeaway from this is that the Congressman needs a lawyer," said Vance. "He desperately needs some legal advice because he's perilously close to incriminating himself, conceding some of the elements of potential crimes, and just running his mouth in a way that no one who's the subject of a federal investigation should be doing."



