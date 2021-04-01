Matt Gaetz is getting 'perilously close to incriminating himself': former federal prosecutor

<p>"It is very real," said Aronberg. "Sex trafficking, especially when it comes to minors, is treated very seriously at the state and federal levels, punishable up to life in prison. It requires a minor to be recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, maintained, provided for commercial sex acts. That's a broad definition. As far as commercial sex acts, it is any sex act in exchange for anything of value. And that would include hotel rooms, flights, expenses, things Matt Gaetz has provided to his dates."</p><p>"He is adamant he never dated an underage girl," continued Aronberg. "Federal prosecutors would have to show that it is indeed an underage girl and knew or should have known about it, can't just put blinders on and walk away, you have to tie hotel rooms, plane tickets, expenses to sex acts. If that is not done, prosecutors have other tools in the arsenal. They can charge what's known as statutory rape if found he had sex with a 17-year-old. That's punishable up to 15 years in state prison. Also the crime of solicitation of sex with a minor, punishable up to five years in state prison. All these crimes that come with it, registration as a sex offender."</p><p>Watch below:</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2fa8defefcf893503887429a6dfec3b4" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NUwQQxYO2OI?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Dave Aronberg explains possible prison sentences for Matt Gaetz in sex trafficking investigation</small>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUwQQxYO2OI&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
