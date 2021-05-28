U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) says Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is "urging people to shoot Silicon Valley employees." Congressman Lieu is not alone. Others, including experts, are delivering similar criticism and warnings after Gaetz on Thursday delivered disturbing remarks calling for Americans to fulfill their constitutional "obligation" to "use" the Second Amendment.

“The internet's hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us — maybe if you're just a little less patriotic, maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, you'll be allowed to participate in the digital world," Gaetz said at a Thursday rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Well, you know what? Silicon Valley can't cancel this movement or this rally or this congressman. We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it."

“The Second Amendment – this is a little history lesson for all the fake news media. The Second Amendment is not about, it's not about hunting, it's not about recreation, it's not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary," Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for possible sex trafficking and possible sex with a 17-year old, told supporters.

To be clear, Gaetz's claim is false.

Lieu once again called for Gaetz to be removed for the Judiciary Committee.

Dear @GOPLeader: You need to remove Rep Matt Gaetz from the House Judiciary Committee. It's a conflict of interest for Gaetz to have oversight over the DOJ that is investigating him for sex crimes.

Also, Gaetz is urging people to shoot Silicon Valley employees. https://t.co/OccZKeoyVi — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 28, 2021

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois reminded Americans the First Amendment does not offer blanket protection to say anything you want.

This is not speech protected by the first amendment. This is beyond yelling fire in a theater. https://t.co/FyIcIqqsIl

— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 28, 2021

Former Director, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency:

I avoid commenting on members of congress & their inane remarks. But as a recent recipient of multiple death threats, this clear call to violence by a member of congress is beyond the pale. It's disqualifying & un-American. If you associate w/ this, you're part of the problem. https://t.co/GHdyOqJziM

— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) May 28, 2021

Yale Historian Dr. Joanne Freeman:

Matt Gaetz is wrong.

The 2nd Amendment is about the security of the state, NOT about overturning the state. https://t.co/usPCIlsAbf — Dr. Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) May 28, 2021

Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego says Gaetz may lose his Second Amendment "rights" given the investigation into multiple possible felonies:

Guy is about to be a prohibited possessor so 2nd Amendment is null and void for him. https://t.co/OMEdEOuavt

— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 28, 2021

Democratic consultant:

Also Gaetz: "We have a 2nd amendment in this country and I think we have an obligation to use it!"

This is incitement, plain and simple. https://t.co/sdDtTnjqvh — Kelly Steele (@steelekelly) May 28, 2021

Historian:

I was unaware that the 2nd Amendment nullified the laws against murdering corporate leaders you don't like, but Matt's a Congressman and his dad's a millionaire so I guess he knows what he's talking about, right? https://t.co/PtKTppQnXc

— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) May 28, 2021

Former GOP Congressman:

There is a critical element to what Matt just did. The 2A and NRA folks have long posited that 2A allows the people to protect themselves against their *government*, to self-defend.

Tonight, Gaetz directly threatens using the 2nd Amendment to go after *big tech*, not government. https://t.co/P342rKyQQE — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) May 28, 2021

Kremlin, Russian mafia specialist:

While @LeaderMcConnell begs for a personal favor to block the Jan 6th insurrection commission, Gaetz is inciting another insurrection. CC @Sen_JoeManchin https://t.co/tu3q2ifr7g

— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) May 28, 2021

More:

Yesterday 9 people went to work @VTA serving the Silicon Valley community—but they didn't go home to loved ones because they were gunned down & murdered.

Tonight Matt Gaetz told supporters they have “an obligation to use the 2nd Amendment" on Silicon Valley. There is no bottom. https://t.co/fVwex2YZVv — Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@deanofdublin) May 28, 2021

When the Founders debated the 2nd Amendment the only discussion was about allowing religious exemption for folks joining the militia. 2A is and was NEVER about fighting the government because you don't like it. Never. https://t.co/jeEoQONTJn

— Boomer Bear (@barefootboomer) May 28, 2021

The 2nd Amendment specifies that it's for "the security of a free State," not for "armed lunatics to overthrow the State."

— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈💛 (@JediCounselor) May 28, 2021