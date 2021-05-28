Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) says Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is "urging people to shoot Silicon Valley employees." Congressman Lieu is not alone. Others, including experts, are delivering similar criticism and warnings after Gaetz on Thursday delivered disturbing remarks calling for Americans to fulfill their constitutional "obligation" to "use" the Second Amendment.

“The internet's hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us — maybe if you're just a little less patriotic, maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, you'll be allowed to participate in the digital world," Gaetz said at a Thursday rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Well, you know what? Silicon Valley can't cancel this movement or this rally or this congressman. We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it."

“The Second Amendment – this is a little history lesson for all the fake news media. The Second Amendment is not about, it's not about hunting, it's not about recreation, it's not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary," Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for possible sex trafficking and possible sex with a 17-year old, told supporters.

To be clear, Gaetz's claim is false.

Lieu once again called for Gaetz to be removed for the Judiciary Committee.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois reminded Americans the First Amendment does not offer blanket protection to say anything you want.

