Another Matt Gaetz staffer quits — says he didn’t want to 'work at TMZ': report

“He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns," Abbott continued. “We will NOT allow this in TX. It's time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing."
There is no such thing as a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State," and any effort to overrule federal gun laws, which is what Abbott is proposing, would be unconstitutional.
Abbott's attack came just a few hours before a mass shooter opened fire in Bryan, Texas, reportedly <a href="https://abc3340.com/news/nation-world/police-multiple-people-hurt-in-shooting-in-texas-suspect-not-in-custody" rel="noopener" target="_blank">wounding six people</a> who are now hospitalized, several are reportedly in critical condition. The gunman is at-large.
</p><p>
According to the <a href="https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Gun Violence Archive</a> there have been 133 mass shooting events in 2021 already, with 10 mass murder events. 11,438 people in the U.S. have died this year as a result of gun violence.
</p><p>
The Texas Republican's timing makes him the face of gun extremism in America, refusing to allow any common sense reforms to save lives – something President Biden promised to do.
3.5 hours later….
<a href="https://t.co/rs798p4mcb">https://t.co/rs798p4mcb</a><br/>
— BeaglesResist (@BeaglesResist)
Wonder how that DPS trooper in Iola would feel about
<a href="https://twitter.com/GovAbbott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GovAbbott</a>'s tweet right now?<br/>
— Sharon (@shalynnmc)
Gov. Abbot gives us mass shootings, Covid deaths and a 3rd world electrical grid.
<br/>
— Sharon Hoger (@ms_holstein)
Wish Abbott was more concerned with not allowing mass shootings like THIS in Texas.
<br/>
While he spouts rhetoric, people are being gunned down on his watch.
<br/>
El Paso wasn't recent enough, I guess.
<br/>
— Ashok Rajagopalan (@AshokATW)
Hey, how's that shooting in Bryan going? Thoughts and prayers, amirite?
<br/>
— Crazy Crab (@RehabTheCrab)
<a href="https://t.co/aoC4ioaP0P">https://t.co/aoC4ioaP0P</a><br/>
— TamaraVotes.TX (@tamaravotes)
<a href="https://twitter.com/tamaravotes/status/1380268365512593410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a><br/>
<a href="https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GregAbbott_TX</a> This tweet only took a few hours to not age well… when is enough, enough?!?<br/>
— Bobcudaram (@Bobcudaram)
<a href="https://twitter.com/Bobcudaram/status/1380270755863232512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a><br/>
I admire the Governor's commitment to his apparent goal of making sure all Texans are killed under his watch. It's supposed to be “Remember the Alamo," not “Reenact the Alamo."
<a href="https://t.co/dJ1TkkiG3L">https://t.co/dJ1TkkiG3L</a><br/>
— mattitations (@mattitations)
Few hours later and a mass shooting in where??
<br/>
Texas.
<br/>
Sigh.
<a href="https://t.co/TfUNk9QxcL">https://t.co/TfUNk9QxcL</a><br/>
— Brandon Sparks (@BrandonMSparks)
THERE'S LITERALLY A MASS SHOOTING GOING ON RIGHT NOW IN OUR STATE GREG YOU WORTHLESS SACK OF PINECONES
<a href="https://t.co/HwI0paIgTv">https://t.co/HwI0paIgTv</a><br/>
— Barrett Tomek (@BarrettTomek)
