Another Matt Gaetz staffer quits — says he didn’t want to 'work at TMZ': report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that a second aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) resigned his position as the sex trafficking scandal continues to grow.

"The aide, Devin Murphy, resigned as Mr. Gaetz's legislative director on Friday. He told associates that he was interested in writing bills, not working at TMZ — equating the work that Mr. Gaetz's aides were now handling to the tabloid publication, according to one of the people, who all asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive personnel matter," reported Nicholas Fandos and Catie Edmondson.

"His departure last week came hours after Mr. Gaetz's communications director, Luke Ball, also resigned," continued the report. "They were among the most senior members of the congressman's staff in Washington and their exits suggest that even as he vows to remain in the House, Mr. Gaetz may be facing a hollowing-out of his support team."

The news comes just after the former Florida tax official whose criminal charges started the investigation into Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, agreed to cut a deal with prosecutors, a move that experts believe would be the first step to providing incriminating information on Gaetz.