Matt Gaetz covers for Steve Bannon's fraud trial by calling it an 'assignment'
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took time out of his congressional responsibilities to host Steve Bannon's War Room program.

Gaetz hosted the show while Bannon was sitting in court over fraud charges related to his "We Build The Wall" charity scam.

"Congressman Matt Gaetz here in the captain's chair," Gaetz announced, "while Stephen K. Bannon is out on assignment joined by Natalie Winters, and we are going to have a whole lot of Congress here joining us."

Gaetz promised to speak to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) before the show's end.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

