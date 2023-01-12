Matt Gaetz covers for Steve Bannon's fraud trial by calling it an 'assignment'

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took time out of his congressional responsibilities to host Steve Bannon's War Room program.
Gaetz hosted the show while Bannon was sitting in court over fraud charges related to his "We Build The Wall" charity scam.
"Congressman Matt Gaetz here in the captain's chair," Gaetz announced, "while Stephen K. Bannon is out on assignment joined by Natalie Winters, and we are going to have a whole lot of Congress here joining us."
Gaetz promised to speak to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) before the show's end.
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.
He went on to say that he thinks it was appropriate to brief Congress on what documents were discovered. Then again, he said he's still waiting to be briefed on the documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
"As of yet, we haven't heard," said Schiff.
The Gang of 8, the so-called group of the top leadership of both parties, could be briefed at any time, Schiff said, but that hasn't happened either. Schiff was previously in the Gang of 8 along with former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) who then left Congress to go work for Donald Trump's social media site. The new Intel Committee chairs haven't been announced, but Schiff said that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to weaponize those positions.
"Sending out fundraising appeals asking his right-wing donors to press a button if they want to remove me from the committee," he said. "Another norm has been broken in terms of the intelligence oversight work that we do. So, there's no telling."
In the Senate, both former Senate Intelligence Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) and Vice Chair Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked to be briefed and asked for a threat assessment on Trump's documents. It hasn't happened either. On Wednesday the Senate Intelligence Committee also asked for a threat assessment for the Biden documents.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon, but it's unclear if it will be about Trump's document scandal or whether he intends to appoint a special counsel to deal with Biden's document. Former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade disagreed with the assessment that a special counsel should be appointed for Biden because thus far there's no evidence that a law has been broken.
"One step at a time," she said about Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) demand for a DOJ appointee. "Special Counsel regs require AG to determine whether an appointment is merited. That’s what Trump-appointed US Atty in Chicago is doing now. Only if there is some evidence of criminal conduct should a special counsel be appointed. Not all mishandling is criminal."
"One part of the four-page legal document asks recipients to reveal if anyone other than themselves is paying for legal representation — and if so, to provide a copy of the retention agreement for that legal work," said the Post. "At least one other former campaign official also received the subpoena, according to that person’s lawyer, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid drawing attention to his client."
What was uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee is that at least one witness was encouraged to mislead the committee.
"As we heard testimony about some of the counsel involved were encouraging witnesses to withhold information from the committee as if they were doing this as part of a joint defense committee or joint representation paid for by interests hostile to the truth coming out then that was a concern for the committee," said Schiff.
Cassidy Hutchinson made it clear to the committee that the lawyer she was initially using was telling her not to "recall" things that she did recall. The early conversations with Hutchinson are available on the Jan. 6 website where transcripts show the lawyer at the time cutting her off and taking issue with some questions.
“She was advised to say that she didn’t recall something when she did. So that’s pretty serious stuff," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) last year.
The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, denies all of the accusations.
"There were a lot of witnesses who had a very convenient failure of recollection consistent with what Cassidy Hutchinson's lawyer recommended," said Schiff. "If counsel are telling witnesses to say they don't recall things that they do, that doesn't come close to the line, that crosses the line."
