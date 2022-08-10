Matt Gaetz slams Tim Scott: 'Weak Republicans' wait for facts before condemning Mar-a-Lago raid
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Rep, Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a shot at Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after he refused to reflexively condemn the raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Gaetz called out Scott during a Newsmax interview after the South Carolina senator said that Republicans should wait for the facts before criticizing the raid.

"Speaking directly to Tim Scott, we should wait and hear all this out, wait and see how it goes," Gaetz said. "That's exactly what the weak Republicans were saying during the Mueller investigation."

"I feel like I've been to this movie before where McConnell and a lot of McConnell-ites say, 'Oh, well, we should wring our hands and hope that President Trump didn't break the law,'" he added.

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

