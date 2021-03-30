Matt Gaetz under federal investigation over possible sexual relationship with a teenage girl: New York Times

On Tuesday, a bombshell report in The New York Times revealed that outspoken pro-Trump Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is being investigated as part of a federal sex trafficking probe, into a possible relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl who he may have paid to travel across state lines.

"Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences," reported Michael Schmidt and Katie Benner. "It was not clear how Mr. Gaetz met the girl, believed to be 17 at the time of encounters about two years ago that investigators are scrutinizing, according to two of the people."

"The three people said that the examination of Mr. Gaetz, 38, is part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl," said the report. "Mr. Greenberg, who has since resigned his post as tax collector in Seminole County, north of Orlando, visited the White House with Mr. Gaetz in 2019, according to a photograph that Mr. Greenberg posted on Twitter."

"No charges have been brought against Mr. Gaetz, and the extent of his criminal exposure is unclear," said the report. "Mr. Gaetz said in an interview that his lawyers had been in touch with the Justice Department and that they were told he was the subject, not the target, of an investigation."

