Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts are just the beginning -- journalist warns 'there's still more to come'
www.rawstory.com

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing a deepening legal and political crisis as more shocking details continue to emerge about sex trafficking allegations.

"Folks, I've said we were at the tip of the iceberg on Matt Gaetz," Daily Beast senior politics editor Matt Fuller tweeted on Thursday. "Well, the water is about to recede a bit. We got a big one coming very shortly. Imminently."

Minutes later, The Beat published a bombshell report on Gaetz's Venmo account.

But even after the story was published, Fuller took to Twitter again to warn there is still more to come.