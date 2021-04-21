In a tweet this Wednesday, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz announced a six-figure ad buy for a spot targeting CNN.
"The new 30-second ad will be featured in the Florida Republican's congressional district and nationally on select cable networks, according to a statement from Gaetz's congressional campaign," POLITICO reports. "The ad marks the beginning of Gaetz's counteroffensive, as he 'fight[s] back against a multiweek fake news cycle against him,' it said."
The announcement became the subject of mockery from Gaetz's critics on Twitter, in light of the fact that he's currently being investigated for sex crimes, including the alleged trafficking of a minor across state lines. Some honed in on reports that Gaetz paid women for sex using the cash app Venmo.
@mattgaetz Can I venmo you the money? With the memo "definitely *not* for sex trafficking legal bills😉"— Earl J "Guilty on all counts" Llama (@Earl J "Guilty on all counts" Llama)1619022260.0
@mattgaetz How do I know that my donation won’t just be spent on under aged girls and cocaine??— Matt Gaetz’s Cow (@Matt Gaetz’s Cow)1619025335.0
@mattgaetz You still using Venmo?— human (@human)1619023954.0
@mattgaetz Can people donate on a Public Venmo? 🤣🤣🤣— RobHanJr_Deerfield (@RobHanJr_Deerfield)1619025289.0
Why are you using money for Ads when you should be using the money for lawyers so you can get a plea deal and not s… https://t.co/m5dXGkgAeH— eddy (@eddy)1619026128.0
@mattgaetz You take Venmo?— Harry (@Harry)1619022043.0
@mattgaetz Lawyers are expensive!— Patti Peterson (@Patti Peterson)1619025586.0