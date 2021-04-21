Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

In a tweet this Wednesday, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz announced a six-figure ad buy for a spot targeting CNN.

"The new 30-second ad will be featured in the Florida Republican's congressional district and nationally on select cable networks, according to a statement from Gaetz's congressional campaign," POLITICO reports. "The ad marks the beginning of Gaetz's counteroffensive, as he 'fight[s] back against a multiweek fake news cycle against him,' it said."

The announcement became the subject of mockery from Gaetz's critics on Twitter, in light of the fact that he's currently being investigated for sex crimes, including the alleged trafficking of a minor across state lines. Some honed in on reports that Gaetz paid women for sex using the cash app Venmo.