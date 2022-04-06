WATCH: Republican explains he voted twice in 2016 to help Donald Trump

Former Trump senior advisor and New Hampshire congressional candidate Matt Mowers was asked about reports he voted twice in 2016.

"Matt Mowers, a leading Republican primary candidate looking to unseat Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary, voting records show. At the time, Mowers served as the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign in the pivotal early voting state. Four months later, after Christie’s bid fizzled, Mowers cast another ballot in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary, using his parents’ address to re-register in his home state, documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show," the AP reported.

WMUR-TV reporter Mike Cherry asked Mowers about the report.

Mowers began his explanation by noting he worked as the executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

"And then I took a job working for President Trump, and had to move for it, and if you remember, there was a time the establishment was trying to deny him the nomination, and so in my course of working there, legally exercised my civic duty to cast a ballot and actually went on to serve as a delegate for President Trump to the Republican National Convention through that process, something I was really proud to do," he said.

He then complained about a tweet from Hillary Clinton.





"You've got the national Democrats so scared that Chris Pappas is going to lose and so desperate to hang on to power that they're willing to make up and manufacture things about me," Mowers argued. "It just couldn't be further from the truth."

"So you're denying that you voted twice in 2016, is that correct?" Cherry asked.

"Well, no," Mowers replied.

"So I voted in total compliance with the law, I voted in New Hampshire in the presidential primary when I was living in Manchester, and in a totally separate election — totally separate election — while living where I was working in the New York area because, remember, I was based out of Trump Tower, then also participated in the process down there, totally in compliance with the law," he said.

Other GOP hopefuls in the race disagreed with Mowers, WMUR-TV reported.

"We cannot nominate somebody to go to Congress who breaks the law and commits voter fraud," said Gail Huff Brown.

"So, I do believe that Matt Mowers needs to think about his campaign, thinks about whether he drops out, thinks about whether he goes back to New Jersey," she explained.

Candidate Julian Acciard also wondered if Mowers would end his bid.

"To be completely honest, if I were him, I probably wouldn't stay in the race," Acciard said.

Candidate Karoline Leavitt suggested it had the appearance of hypocrisy.

"Voters deserve to know truth, they deserve transparency and they deserve leaders who are not only going to talk the talk on election integrity, but walk the walk, too, and implement those same practices in their own lives," Leavitt said.

Tim Baxter branded the former Trump aide with a nickname.

"'Jersey Mowers' has potentially violated federal law by committing voter fraud, and I think people are done with pretenders," he said.