CPAC's Matt Schlapp: George Santos shouldn't resign because Elizabeth Warren set 'precedent'
Fox Business/screen grab

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp on Tuesday defended Republican Rep.-elect George Santos (NY) after he lied about his education and career experience.

Schlapp suggested that Santos should not resign from his seat after coming clean about his lies in an interview with New York Post.

"Who in their right mind in this day in age when everything can be checked would kind of fudge the old resume there?" Fox Business host Ashley Webster told Schlapp. "Should Santos resign?"

"Well, you know, we have precedent for this," Schlapp quipped. "We have Elizabeth Warren is in the United States Senate. She famously embellished the background of being a Native American. We have Joe Biden who ran for president in 1988 and famously embellished the fact that he got a scholarship to go to law school and he finished at the top of his class and got awards and all that. Turned out to be untrue and he had to quit the presidential race and he lied about his resume."

"So, lying about your resume is wrong," he added. "It was wrong of George Santos to do that."

Schlapp also made the argument that voters would have an opportunity to vote Santos out in two years.

"It seems to me that people that believe in democracy should say, look, we elect all kinds of people to Congress, the voters decide," the CPAC chair opined. "He'll be up for re-election again in two years. The voters can recall him but that's the real question. Do the voters decide or the people in Congress decide?"

In 2019, Warren apologized for mistakenly repeating family lore that claimed she had Native American heritage.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

Media SmartNews Video