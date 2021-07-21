MSNBC host cuts off CPAC's Matt Schlapp after he says we don't need vaccines to stop the 'Chinese corona'

An discussion between MSNBC's Ari Melber and CPAC leader Matt Sclapp took a dangerous turn when Schlapp claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't really necessary anymore, because there are so many therapeutics that can save people now.
Melber played Schlapp a clip of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) encouraging people to get vaccinated and to stop believing misinformation on vaccines.
"We need shots in everybody's arm or we're going to be back in a situation like the fall," Mitch McConnell said in his plea for Republicans to get vaccinated.
Sclapp, however, was unconvinced.
"He's completely wrong," said Schlapp. "What we need to do when it comes to battling this terrible Chinese corona is make sure that people take command of their own health. The best piece of news which you didn't talk about with Fauci which I wish you had, are (sic) the therapeutics that are available for people who get sick. What we're seeing and the doctors I've talked to is great success with the therapeutics that are leading people with underlying conditions—"
Melber cut him off and ended the show.
COVID-19 has become a red-state virus as so few Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump have been willing to get vaccinated. The more severe delta variant appears to be more severe and is taking unvaccinated people quickly. Recent numbers say that of the people in hospitals with COVID, 99 percent haven't been vaccinated.
Schlapp didn't reveal whether he and his family are vaccinated or not.
See the video below:
