Michigan AG candidate may face criminal charges before election for tampering with voting machines: report

The GOP nominee for attorney general in Michigan could face criminal charges stemming from his election denialism before the November election.

Kalamazoo attorney Matthew Perno is being investigated by Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson, who was appointed special prosecutor by Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Hilson issued a statement on the timing of potential charges, saying, "As prosecutor, I have an ethical obligation to ensure that all necessary evidence and information is obtained and reviewed so that a determination of criminal charges can be made. In order to meet that obligation, I have determined that additional investigative work needs to be done and I am working with investigators on those issues."

"I am acting as expeditiously as possible, but due to this ethical obligation, I cannot say at this time when any decisions would be made."

Nessel requested a special prosecutor as DePerno is her opponent following an investigation by her office and the Michigan State Police.

Also under investigation are GOP state Rep. Daire Rendon and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, among others.

"According to documents from Nessel's office, several people − including DePerno − are also accused of either illegally tampering with voting machines or being present when others "broke into the tabulators." Additional people accused of misconduct in the request for a special prosecutor include Stefanie Lambert Juntilla, Ann Howard, Ben Cotton, Jeff Lenberg, Douglas Logan and James Penrose," the newspaper reported. "Juntilla, a lawyer, has worked on debunked legal efforts brought by Trump-supporting attorney Sydney Powell and others to suggest widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Cotton, Lenberg, Logan and Penrose worked both with Powell's so-called 'Kraken' team on discredited election efforts across the country and on DePerno's Antrim County lawsuit."

DePerno has denied any wrongdoing.

