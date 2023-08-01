Trump's choice for Michigan attorney general charged in scheme to tamper with voting machines

Former Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general Matthew DePerno and former state Rep. Daire Rendon have been charged in relation to a scheme to tamper with voting machine equipment after the 2020 election, The Daily Beast reported.
DePerno, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was charged with two counts of undue possession of a voting machine, one count of conspiracy for undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy for unauthorized access.
Rendon was charged with one count of conspiracy for undue possession of a voting machine and one count of false pretenses.
Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said the investigation is still ongoing and the decision to charge the pair "was the result of a thorough decision-making process by an independent citizen's grand jury."
"Although our office made no recommendations to the grand jury as to whether an indictment should be issued or not, we support the grand jury's decision and we will prosecute each of the cases as they have directed in the sole interests of justice," Hilson said.