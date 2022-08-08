Matthew DePerno
Photo: Screen capture

Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement for Matthew DePerno in the Michigan attorney general race, but now he's falling under a special prosecutor's investigation called by the attorney general Reuters reported on Sunday.

"The analysis shows that people working with Matthew DePerno ... examined a vote tabulator from Richfield Township, a conservative stronghold of 3,600 people in northern Michigan’s Roscommon County," said the report. "The Richfield security breach is one of four similar incidents being investigated by Michigan's current attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel. Under state law, it is a felony to seek or provide unauthorized access to voting equipment."

DePerno also pocketed cash off of the promotion of election conspiracies from Republican Senators that questioned the 2020 results in the state.

As Axios reported, the request came from the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council.

“He’s going to make sure that you are going to have law and order and fair elections,” Trump said about DePerno in a speech at CPAC. “That’s an important race,"

What they're saying: DePerno's campaign manager released a statement attacking Nessel, saying that she has a "history of targeting and persecuting her political enemies."

Axios has uploaded the documents here at DocumentCloud.

