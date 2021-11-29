Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor following Beto O'Rourke announcement

Notorious Texan Matthew McConaughey will not be running for governor, he said in a video released to his Twitter account Sunday.

The message comes after Democrat Beto O'Rourke announced, that he would seek the seat. McConaughey holds his political party close to his chest, and never revealed which party he would run in were he to run. However, he made it clear that he didn't support mandating vaccines for children.

After a series of disasters in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has infuriated Texans. Before O'Rourke declared his intention to run, McConaughey had higher polling than Abbott.

"Is this something I've been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I'm just holding on to my answer? No. It's a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me. Not the question of, 'Hey, do you think I could win?' No. Let's talk about what Texas politics is," he said. "I'm a storyteller. I'm a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There's great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That's what I've been doing, and there's no tease to it. There's me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly," McConaughey said in a previous statement.

In his video released Sunday, the actor said that he's long worked to try and figure out what he can do to be more helpful to the world. He explained that over the past several months, he's studied politics in Texas and the U.S. and realized there are "a lot" of problems that must be fixed. He also said that he wants to bring people together over shared values, regardless of party.

"We lead by serving each other," he said sitting between a U.S. and Texas flag with books stacked behind him. "We lead through service... so can we recognize that when we serve others we serve ourselves? And vice versa?"

Moving forward, McConaughey said that he would continue to support the small businesses and organizations that work to help people build a better life.

See the video below: