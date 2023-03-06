Former Trump security adviser flips on ex-president: 'I'm likely to support other candidates'
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger said this week that he is unlikely to support his former boss, Donald Trump, in another run for president in 2024.

During an interview with The Washington Post, host David Ignatius asked if the former official had plans for endorsing Trump's latest campaign.

"Well, I'm likely to support other candidates this time around," Pottinger smiled.

The former deputy national security adviser resigned on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump incited a mob of supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol.

Watch the video clip below from The Washington Post at this link.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video