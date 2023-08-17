Mayor Adams’ admin wants permission to house migrants in notorious NYC jail where Jeffrey Epstein died

"Bonawitz was carrying an 8-inch hunting knife in a sheath attached to his belt," according to the DOJ. "Bonawitz mounted the stage built for the upcoming Inauguration. He then turned and ran in the direction of the edge of the stage with both arms raised. He hurled himself at two Capitol police officers, knocking both to the ground, injuring one of them."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The DOJ states that, as officers escorted Bonawitz away, "they confiscated the knife and then released him back into the crowd."

"Seconds later, Bonawitz rejoined the mob and again confronted additional officers on a defensive police line. Almost immediately, Bonawitz assaulted four separate Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers in a melee," it said.

The government added that Bonawitz "shoved an officer, causing the officer to stumble forward."

"When the officer turned to face Bonawitz, he wrapped his arms around the officer from behind, inserted his forearm under the officer’s shield, then put the officer in a chokehold. He briefly lifted the officer off the ground and caused the officer to gag before struggling free of his grip," the DOJ says.

The Department went on: "Bonawitz was identified by a confidential source based upon his distinctive tattoos, Bonawitz’s own social media accounts, and his appearance on a Proud Boys meet-up poster that circulated in May 2022 in South Florida."

Bonawitz pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to three felony charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, the government said on Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, according to the release.