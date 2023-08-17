Mayor Adams’ admin wants permission to house migrants in notorious NYC jail where Jeffrey Epstein died

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at City Hall in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants permission from the federal government to house migrants in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, the infamous jail that closed down in 2021 following years of complaints over dangerous conditions. Daniel Perez, a top lawyer for Adams, expressed City Hall’s interest in using the defunct downtown Manhattan lockup in a letter sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration last week that listed off various sites the city believes it could use for housing migrants amid severe overcrowding in city-run shelters. Perez’s letter, a copy of which w...