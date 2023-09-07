Mayor Adams drops bombshell, says migrant crisis will ‘destroy’ NYC

Counter protestors hold up signs as people participate in an anti-migrant rally and protest outside of Gracie Mansion on Aug. 27, 2023, in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams predicted Wednesday night that the influx of more than 110,000 migrants will “destroy” New York City and continued his demands for the federal government to step up efforts to address what he called a “national crisis.” Adams’ comments represent perhaps his starkest rhetoric yet on the situation, which began to take shape in the spring of 2022 when asylum seekers started flooding into the city after crossing into American border states — with some coming on buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. D...