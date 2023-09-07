Mayor Adams drops bombshell, says migrant crisis will ‘destroy’ NYC

Jordan in the letter demanded all documents and communications that refer or relate to Woodward and Nauta.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Jordan’s committee posted a copy of the letter on social media.

Woodward claims that DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt, who Jordan refers to as “one of your senior prosecutors and top aides,” pressured Stanley by “implying that the Administration would look more favorably on Mr. Woodward’s candidacy for a future judgeship if Mr. Woodward’s client cooperated with the Office of the Special Counsel.”

Jordan said, “This attempt to inappropriately coerce Mr. Woodward raises serious concerns about the abusive tactics of the Office of the Special Counsel and the Department’s commitment to its mission to uphold the rule of law and ensure impartial justice.”

"Bratt’s attempt to bully Mr. Nauta in cooperating, first by extorting his attorney and then by alleging a conflict of interest that precludes his attorney from the case, seriously calls into question your team and your ability to remain impartial and uphold the Department’s mission," Jordan added.