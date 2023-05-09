Mayor Adams says ‘proactive’ aid could’ve saved Jordan Neely; stays clear of discussing Daniel Penny chokehold role

Mayor Eric Adams is pictured during briefing at the Javits Federal Building on April 17, 2023. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams continued to steer clear Tuesday of discussing U.S. Marine vet Daniel Penny’s role in Jordan Neely’s chokehold death, while suggesting that the homeless subway busker may still be alive had he received more “proactive” help. “We cannot be so encompassed and so thoughtful on talking about merely how this young man died without answering the question: How was he living? We need to be open about that,” Adams said in a speech at John Jay College’s Manhattan campus Adams — who has faced criticism from fellow Democrats for refraining from condemning Penny’s for putting Ne...