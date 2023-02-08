McCarthy admits Republicans ‘took bait’ and let Biden turn speech heckling into political gold
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy admitted Wednesday that Republicans “took the bait” by allowing President Joe Biden to turn GOP heckling at his State of the Union address into political gold. The powerful California Republican said Biden effectively used the outbursts by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others to win over Americans watching at home. “The one thing we need to be is, we need to be smart,” McCarthy told Fox News the morning after the widely praised performance by Biden. “Don’t take the bait, stay with the American public about what we want to do.” Greene, a firebrand conserva...