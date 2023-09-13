'Kevin McCarthy has amnesia': Fox News host skewers speaker for hypocrisy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy must have amnesia due to the drastic differences between his actions and past statements, according to a Fox News host.

Jessica Tarlov argued Tuesday that McCarthy (R-CA) must have “amnesia” when it comes to his earlier comments on impeachment, the Daily Beast reported.

"McCarthy officially called for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Tuesday morning, which would seemingly conflict with his previous statements on the matter when it was then-President Donald Trump in the hot seat," the report states.

The report continues by quoting Tarlov:

“'Kevin McCarthy, I guess, has amnesia. He has short term and long term,' Tarlov said on The Five after her conservative colleagues welcomed the move. Tarlov cited the congressman’s Sept. 1 interview withBreitbart News in which he said that if an impeachment inquiry were to happen, 'it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.'"

McCarthy was specifically called out for reversing himself after criticizing Pelosi for similar conduct.

"Tarlov also pointed to McCarthy’s stance in September 2019, after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump via the same route he took Tuesday," according to the report.



