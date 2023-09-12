McCarthy to officially back impeachment inquiry into President Biden this week: report
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has reportedly decided to take the plunge and launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Punchbowl News reports that McCarthy will announce this week that he supports launching an impeachment inquiry, despite the fact that none of the House GOP's investigations have yet to uncover any evidence that Biden benefited from the overseas business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

Despite this, according to the website, McCarthy will claim that enough evidence has been uncovered to warrant getting access to the Bidens' bank accounts.

McCarthy's decision to go ahead with an impeachment inquiry will add to what was already looking to be a chaotic September for House Republicans, notes Punchbowl News.

"The federal government will run out of money in 18 days, and the Capitol is consumed with how lawmakers will avert a shutdown. McCarthy wants to squeeze through the $886-billion Defense bill that’s scheduled for a House vote this week," the publication writes. "But House Republican leaders are skeptical they can even get the Defense bill to the floor at this point."

Added to this, it's uncertain whether McCarthy will have enough support within his own caucus to impeach Biden, as several swing-district Republicans have expressed reluctance to remove the president from office absent concrete proof of wrongdoing.

