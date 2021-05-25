‘Biggest coward ever’: Internet blames ‘impotent’ Kevin McCarthy for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest antisemitic rant
Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest antisemitic COVID-19 rant is being denounced across social media, after right wing streaming website host David Brody defended the Georgia Republican over calls for House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to expel Greene from Congress.

Social media users aren't just blaming Greene for her early Tuesday morning screed, however; they are blaming McCarthy too.

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene tweeted Tuesday, (spelling error and factual errors are hers.)

"Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable," she added, which is also false.

Greene is not only amping up the antisemitism – there is no comparison between having to wear a mask and being gassed to death after being abducted, toiling in work camps, barely fed, raped, caged, and yes, forced to wear a yellow – not gold – star (or pink triangle) – she's amping up the coronavirus disinformation too.

Her comments come just days after she attacked Speaker Pelosi and her mask mandate (in place because more than half of House Republicans refuse to get vaccinated).

"We can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about," Greene complained, after calling the 18-term Pelosi "mentally ill."

Here's how people are responding today, including many blaming GOP Leader McCarthy.