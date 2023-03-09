Republicans blame Joe Biden for why they haven’t written a budget yet

Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA) admitted that his party's budget is going to be late, but that it's rally all President Joe Biden's fault.

“We were gonna do the budget in April. But unfortunately, the President's so late with his budget, it delays our budget," McCarthy explained, according to CNN's Melanie Zanona.

Speaking about the McCarthy budget on Thursday, President Joe Biden mocked the Republicans, saying he was happy to chat about the 2024 budget “any time . . . if he has his budget."

It's unclear why McCarthy needed Biden's budget before the Republicans could write their own.

It's reminiscent of Republicans campaigning in 2016 on the "repeal and replacement" of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. It was an issue that Republicans had been pressing since the law was passed in 2010. When the law came up for a vote, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) refused to vote for the repeal if they didn't have the replacement.

The speech was in Philadelphia, where he pitched the $6.8 trillion fiscal year budget that would raise taxes on billionaires and corporations which would pay for some of the budget.