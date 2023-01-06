Weekend warriors? McCarthy says House Speaker voting may continue through the weekend
Kevin McCarthy (Photo via Shutterstock)

If today's round of votes for Speaker of the House continue to produce no results, do not be surprised if voting continues throughout the weekend, eleven-time rejected Speaker of the House candidate California Republican Kevin McCarthy told Punchbowl News late last night.

"We shouldn't leave," McCarthy said in the interview. "Why should we leave if we haven't got our work done?"

The statement seems self-serving for McCarthy, who is searching for the additional votes he needs to secure his dream job as Speaker of the House.

In the interview, McCarthy said electing a speaker is the highest priority and that the House of Representatives will probably not adjourn for an extended amount of time until the speaker is selected.

