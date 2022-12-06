Mitch McConnell says Trump will have 'very hard time being sworn in' after anti-Constitution remarks
C-SPAN/screen grab

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) noted that former President Donald Trump would have a "very hard time being sworn in" for a second term if he wants to terminate the U.S. Constitution.

At a press conference on Tuesday, McConnell addressed Trump's call for a "termination" of parts of the Constitution.

"Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States," McConnell stated.

Watch the video clip below.

